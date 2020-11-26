Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 38,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 27.57 and a current ratio of 27.68.

About Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

