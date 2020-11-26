Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,579 shares of company stock worth $654,821. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $55,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 11.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

