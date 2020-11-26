GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of GRWG opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.34 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

