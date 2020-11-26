Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

GGAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of GGAL opened at $8.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $430.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 410,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 291,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 683.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 245,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,595.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 218,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

