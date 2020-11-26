GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Volker Knappertz Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

