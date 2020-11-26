Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Charles O’neil Sells 2,732 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36.

NYSE HASI opened at $55.27 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

