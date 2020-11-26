Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY)’s share price fell 23.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 217,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 61,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and a PE ratio of -17.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) Company Profile (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property that comprises 31 mineral tenures totaling approximately 10,350 hectares and the West Valley property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 14,957 hectares.

