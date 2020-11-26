HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.20 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00165021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00995111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00270470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00459141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00176024 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io.

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.