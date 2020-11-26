Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Director Lance Richard Blanco Sells 11,600 Shares of Stock

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares in the company, valued at C$2,205,625.

Lance Richard Blanco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Lance Richard Blanco sold 2,100 shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Lance Richard Blanco sold 600 shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$15,199.02.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $533.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s payout ratio is 19.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

