Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 55,504 shares changing hands.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $90.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,467.26 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

