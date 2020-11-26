Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0002

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $19.30 million and $179,709.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00073077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00367697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.65 or 0.03054929 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

