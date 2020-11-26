Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.30. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1,598,189 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.50.

About Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

