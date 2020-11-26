Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 279 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

