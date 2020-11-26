HC Wainwright Raises Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $7.50

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RIOT stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Also, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

