Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 3.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 3,127,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

