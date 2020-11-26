Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $18.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.