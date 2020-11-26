Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Issue None Dividend of $1.17 on January 13th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIFS. TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

