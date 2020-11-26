HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 16.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 3,257,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,162,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 million and a P/E ratio of -51.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

