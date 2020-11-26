HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $32.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

