HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Marshall H. Bridges Sells 11,095 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $416,506.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.14. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 56.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 309,792 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HNI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.