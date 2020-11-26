Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOC. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 212.30 ($2.77).

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) stock opened at GBX 216.01 ($2.82) on Monday. Hochschild Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

