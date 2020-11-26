HomeServe’s (HMSVF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HomeServe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HMSVF opened at $15.80 on Monday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

