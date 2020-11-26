Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Up 25%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 2,093,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,276,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

