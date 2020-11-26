HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.24

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.24 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 13423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

