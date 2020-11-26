HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Alex Cho Sells 16,000 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $906,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alex Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20.

On Thursday, November 19th, Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56.

On Monday, August 31st, Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90.

Shares of HP stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

