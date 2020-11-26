HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Alex Cho Sells 26,378 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alex Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56.

On Monday, August 31st, Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90.

HP stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.