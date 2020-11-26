Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE HUD opened at $7.68 on Friday. Hudson has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hudson by 531.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hudson during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

