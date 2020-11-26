Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

