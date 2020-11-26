Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Down to $193.10

Shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $193.10, but opened at $185.00. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 82,381 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTG. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a market cap of $201.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

In other news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,582.70). Also, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04).

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

