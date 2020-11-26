HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $58,138.10 and approximately $10,107.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00164593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.01006562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00269769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00445957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00174473 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

