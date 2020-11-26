IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.24. IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.05.

About IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.