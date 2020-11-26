ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

NYSE ICL opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

