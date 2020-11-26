Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading Up 19.8%

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) were up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,482,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 510,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

