IDT (IDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of IDT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,417. IDT has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

