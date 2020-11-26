Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $1.07. Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.66.

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

