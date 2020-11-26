Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.23. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.