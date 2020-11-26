Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Shares Gap Down to $1,491.00

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,491.00, but opened at $1,430.50. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) shares last traded at $1,426.50, with a volume of 456,206 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be given a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 212.86%.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Simon Langelier purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,956.65 ($7,782.40).

About Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

