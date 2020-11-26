Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.629 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.68. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

