Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.71.

Shares of IMO opened at C$24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

