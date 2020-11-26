Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane’s (IFSUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $12.50 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

