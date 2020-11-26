Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

