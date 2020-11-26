Innospec (IOSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP):

11/23/2020 – Innospec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – Innospec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2020 – Innospec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

11/11/2020 – Innospec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2020 – Innospec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2020 – Innospec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

10/7/2020 – Innospec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Innospec stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Innospec by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 308,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

