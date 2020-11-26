Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Major Shareholder Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 37,267 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44.

On Friday, September 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 53.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 118.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

