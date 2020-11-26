Insider Buying: John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Insider Purchases £81,000 in Stock

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 191.29 ($2.50) on Thursday. John Menzies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

About John Menzies plc (MNZS.L)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

