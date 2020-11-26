Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £123.60 in Stock

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £123.60 ($161.48).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 24 shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £120.72 ($157.72).

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) stock opened at GBX 608.11 ($7.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 614.47. The company has a market cap of $368.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

About PayPoint plc (PAY.L)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

