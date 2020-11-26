Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGCO alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Wolfgang Deml sold 2,100 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $192,906.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $13,202,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.