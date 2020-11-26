Insider Selling: Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells 17,661 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$23.73 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.04.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

