Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,395,356.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $419,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $395,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $420,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.62 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

