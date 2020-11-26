Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.