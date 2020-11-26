Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) CAO Sells 13,615 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LAUR stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,373,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.